Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,724.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $42.91 or 0.00068270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and approximately $196,724.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00267745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.00724843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.46 or 0.99549672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 678,959 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

