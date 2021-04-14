Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

