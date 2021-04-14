Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.66

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $18.02. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 11,778 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

