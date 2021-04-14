Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 226,572 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE MFG remained flat at $$2.86 on Wednesday. 219,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,797. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.