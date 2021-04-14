Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Short Interest Up 148.0% in March

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 20,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Modern Cinema Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

