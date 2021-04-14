Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

