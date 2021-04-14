Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

MOH stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $244.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,303. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $503,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

