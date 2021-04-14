Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.