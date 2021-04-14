Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.16 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $14.16 million and $48,313.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00510025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 96.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

