Moneynet Reaches Market Cap of $523,600.66 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $523,600.66 and $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00415771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

