Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 178.6% Higher Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 178.6% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $5,097.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,329,484 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

