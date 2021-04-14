MoonSwap Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $114,340.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00438834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

