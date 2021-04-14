Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,924.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,924 ($25.14) and last traded at GBX 1,890 ($24.69), with a volume of 61914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,888 ($24.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,745.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,476.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Insiders sold a total of 33,616 shares of company stock valued at $60,745,464 over the last quarter.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

