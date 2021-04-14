Morgan Stanley Acquires 423,179 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.08% of Celestica worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

