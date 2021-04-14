Morgan Stanley Acquires 451,945 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 578.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of XPeng worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,740,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in XPeng by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,484,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 391,913 shares during the period.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.