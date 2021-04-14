Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,488 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of ExlService worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,533 shares of company stock worth $4,011,859. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.