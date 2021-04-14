Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,694 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Jabil worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 202,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,223 shares of company stock worth $5,988,584. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

