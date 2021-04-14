Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $924.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $802.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $736.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.