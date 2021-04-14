Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

