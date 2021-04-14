Morgan Stanley Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $92.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

