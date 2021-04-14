Morgan Stanley Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 19,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 846,954 shares of company stock worth $52,530,759. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.