Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Globe Life worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

