Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Omnicell worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 154.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.