Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.44% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

