Morgan Stanley Buys 114,831 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Ingevity worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

