Morgan Stanley Buys 496,665 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 227.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Revolve Group worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.