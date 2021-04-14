Morgan Stanley Buys 505,376 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.