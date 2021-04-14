Morgan Stanley Buys 98,712 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Amdocs worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after buying an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.