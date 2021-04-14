Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.33% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $74.61.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.