Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

