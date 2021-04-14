Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.93% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

