Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Cooper Companies worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of COO stock opened at $390.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.85. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

