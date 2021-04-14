Morgan Stanley Has $21.60 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

