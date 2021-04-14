Morgan Stanley Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 315.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.16% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

