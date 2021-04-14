Morgan Stanley Has $21.87 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.52% of Brigham Minerals worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

