Morgan Stanley Has $22.49 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 521,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of JetBlue Airways worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

