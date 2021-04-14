Morgan Stanley Has $22.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.