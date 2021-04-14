Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $217.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

