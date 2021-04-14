Morgan Stanley Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $116.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

LYB opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

