Morgan Stanley Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $116.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.
LYB opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73.
In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
