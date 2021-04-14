Morgan Stanley Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $141.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 215.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

