Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.63% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

