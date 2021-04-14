Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 16.71% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $21,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,453.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33.

