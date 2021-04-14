Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Wipro worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $90,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

