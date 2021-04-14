Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of IAMGOLD worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

