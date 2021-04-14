Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,364 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Tenable worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 575.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,648 shares of company stock worth $16,787,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.