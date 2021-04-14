Morgan Stanley Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $45.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.