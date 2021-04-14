Morgan Stanley Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,078. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

