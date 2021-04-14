Morgan Stanley Purchases 353,663 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Cloudera worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cloudera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

