Morgan Stanley Purchases 556,851 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Realogy worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

