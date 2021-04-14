Morgan Stanley Purchases 86,771 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.